COUNTY NEWS: Sussex man who suffered heart attack completes 10k run

A Sussex man had been training for a 10k run but tragically suffered a heart attack just weeks before the event.

This stopped him from taking part in the event, in April, last year.

Raymond is a presenter on Burgess Hill Radio

However this did not stop Raymond Speck, from Burgess Hill, from reaching his running goal.

He signed up and took part in this year’s Brighton 10k event and raised £400 to help his local radio station Burgess Hill Radio – where he is a presenter – pay for a transmitter.

He said: “I am a presenter on Burgess Hill Community Radio and I ran the Brighton 10k on Sunday, April 15, with my wife Julie and daughter Rebecca.

“We asked friends, colleagues and family to sponsor us to raise funds towards the cost of purchasing transmitting equipment in readiness for the launch of Burgess Hill Radio on 103.8 FM.

“In 2017 I entered the Brighton 10k, which would have been my first 10k, but unfortunately a few weeks before the event I had a heart attack and could not participate.

“My friends at Burgess Hill Radio supported me during my recovery last year and as a thank you I decided to use the 2018 Brighton 10k as a way of raising funds towards the FM equipment after I returned to running.

“This was my second chance to run my first 10k, and I completed the run in one hour, one minute and 19 seconds.”

Mr Speck has thanked everyone who has supported him: “I would like to thank my wife and daughter for participating in the 10k with me and a special thank-you to everyone who sponsored us and helped in raising a grand total of £400.”

