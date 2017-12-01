COUNTY NEWS: ‘Suspicious item’ at Sainsbury’s destroyed in controlled explosion

A ‘suspicious item’ was destroyed in a controlled explosion at Sainsbury’s in West Sussex last night.

The supermarket in Bannister Way, Haywards Heath, was evacuated yesterday afternoon (November 30), after the item was found.

A bomb disposal unit and police were called to the incident at 2.45pm. Read our original story on our website.

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said an ‘unattended package’ was found in the store’s car park.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The suspicious object was destroyed by Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts as a precaution, but was later confirmed to be a pressure testing device left behind by an engineer who had been working in the store earlier in the day.

“The incident was closed at 5.20pm.”