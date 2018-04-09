COUNTY NEWS: Fringe appeals for cash support to fill funding gap

An arts festival has appealed to the public to help it raise £20,000 to secure the future of next year’s event.

Organisers of the Brighton Fringe said it has seen a 40 per cent drop in funds raised through sponsorship since 2016, and has launched the #FundFringe campaign for its 2019 event.

Julian Caddy (Photograph: James Kendall)

Julian Caddy, managing director of Brighton Fringe, said: “Brighton Fringe has always relied on support from our community. We get only three per cent of our funding from public sources, so we’re hugely thankful for everyone who gets involved to make Brighton Fringe such an exciting, varied and accessible event.

“The loss of our headline sponsor this year has hit us hard, but we’re resilient, and look forward to rolling with the punches and finding new ways to work with our community.

“In these tough economic times it is more important than ever to make space for open access arts programmes. Brighton Fringe offers an unparalleled platform for expression, and this is something we’re so passionate about the value of. So please, get involved in the crowdfunding campaign and be part of YOUR festival.”

Brighton Fringe 2018, which runs from May 4 to June 3 this year, will include 4,000 performances covering theatre, dance, cabaret, music and visual arts at 155 venues across the city.

On its crowdfunding page it said it receives ‘very little public funding’, less than three per cent, and another 3.5 per cent comes from Friends of the Fringe and individual donors.

In 2017 corporate sponsorship and advertising made up 37 per cent of its income, but it said the recent loss of its main corporate sponsor meant this income has been almost halved for 2018, leaving a gap of over 14 per cent in its total income.

Revenue generated from participants makes up 26 per cent of the Fringe’s income, and box office sales make up 19 per cent.

The crowdfunder to raise £20,000 runs until May 1, and include rewards such as the chance to name the official Fringe cocktail (£180), two tickets to any show at Sweet Venues (£25) or a Fringe tote bag (£6).

To find out more about the #FundFringe campaign, visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/Fund-Fringe/

For more arts and entertainment news, visit: www.brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk/whats-on