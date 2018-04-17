COUNTY NEWS: Former Sussex student to photograph Royal Wedding

A university graduate who studied in Sussex will take the official wedding photographs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace has announced.

Former University of Brighton student Alexi Lubomirski, now based in New York, got the gig after photographing the royal couple’s engagement at Frogmore House in Windsor.

Brighton graduate Alexi Lubomirski

On being asked to record the wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19, Alexi said: “I could not be more thrilled or honoured to photograph this historic occasion. Having taken Prince Harry and Ms Markle’s engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story.”

The Royal household will also be aware of Alexi’s charitable pursuits as an ambassador for poverty-fighting organisation Concern Worldwide.

Alexi was awarded a photography degree from the University of Brighton in 1999.

He said: “The course at Brighton was fantastic at offering me an opportunity to explore idea-based photography and really delve into the conceptual side of subject analysis.”

Alexi Lubomirski will photograph the Royal Wedding

Sam Davies, the university’s director of Philanthropy and Alumni Engagement, said: “We are delighted that one of our graduates has been chosen for this honour – we take great pride in the successes of our alumni in their careers after graduation. Our photography students especially will be looking forward to seeing how Alexi captures the royal couple’s big day.”

Alexi has become an established fashion photographer and has shot cover stars including Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston.

Justine Picardie, editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar UK, said: “He celebrates women in all their diversity, and never objectifies them – you can always sense his respect for women in his portraits. Many of my favourite Bazaar covers have been shot by Alexi – including his portrait of Lupita Nyong’o, which he subsequently published on the cover of his book, ‘Diverse Beauty’.”