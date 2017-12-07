COUNTY NEWS: Fears ‘UK cat killer’ has struck in Sussex

There are fears that the notorious ‘UK cat killer’ may have struck in the county.

South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (SNARL) said on its Facebook page that it was looking to identify the owners of a female, short-haired black cat which was found dead in Hastings on Friday (December 1).

It said the cat was confirmed as a ‘cat killer victim’.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Details of a dead cat found without its tail in Hastings have been passed to the Metropolitan Police to see if there might be any links to the so-called ‘Croydon Cat Killer’.

“The body of the cat was found in the back garden of a house in Hughenden Road, Hastings about 8am on Friday. Its owner has not yet been identified.

“A crime scene investigator has submitted a report to the Met Police’s Operation Takahe team that has been investigating similar reports in the Croydon/M25 area.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting serial 594 of 03/12.”