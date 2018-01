Armed police were called to an incident in the early hours of New Year’s morning (Monday).

Sussex Police say officers were called to Raymond Close in Seaford, East Sussex, to reports of someone with a knife at 1.07am.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell and Dan Jessup SUS-180101-092144001

However, a police spokesperson said no one has been arrested, and no one was injured, but inquiries are ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

Photos by Eddie Mitchell and Dan Jessup.