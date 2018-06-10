COUNTY NEWS: Appeal for missing woman

A search is under way for missing 39-year-old Kristel Beresford who went missing from her home in Crawley shortly before midnight on Saturday (June 9).

Kristel hasn’t been seen since leaving the house in Epsom Road about 11.35pm. She is white, 5’ 4”, slim, with shoulder-length blonde hair.

She was wearing baggy navy-and-white leggings and a white vest top, but no jacket. She had flip-flops on her feet.

Anyone who sees her or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately quoting serial 50 of 10/06.