Council to stop providing pest control service

Adur and Worthing councils have decided to stop providing an in-house pest control service following a consultation.

The councils previously provided a chargeable pest control service for pests including bedbugs, rats, mice, fleas and wasps – with a reduced charge for people receiving income support, council tax benefit or housing benefit.

A spokesman for Adur and Worthing Councils said: “As a local authority we are increasingly seeing our funding from central government reduced, which means we are continually reviewing how we can provide the most effective and efficient services to our residents.

“This has recently seen us embark upon an internal review and redesign of our environment and waste teams under the banner of Environmental Services.

“As part of this review we proposed that the councils stop providing an in-house pest control service.

“A full and detailed consultation process with staff, the union and managers took place and is now complete.

“The councils have no legal duty to provide an in-house pest control service.

“Our proposals however, ensure that we will continue to meet our statutory obligations under the Prevention of Damage by Pests Act, whilst ensuring that we provide value for money to our residents.”