Council gets extra cash to fix potholes

Potholes on local roads badly affected by recent winter weather will be fixed after a government cash boost.

The government announced today (Monday) it was giving a further £ 1,594,870 million to West Sussex so the council’s highways contractors can repair any potholes and other storm damage

Pothole in Poulters Lane, Worthing SUS-180320-132105001

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said the money will help repair potholes as well as help protect the roads from any future severe weather.

It is part of a £100 million cash boost to local councils across the country.

Mr Grayling said, “People rely on good roads to get to work and to see friends or family. We have seen an unusually prolonged spell of freezing weather which has caused damage to our local roads.

“We are giving councils even more funding to help repair their roads all road users can enjoy their journeys without having to dodge potholes.”

The government is also investing more than £900,000 in innovations using connected vehicles to help some councils more efficiently manage and plan maintenance works.

West Sussex County Council has also been awarded funding for road condition monitoring innovations.