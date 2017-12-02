Could you help save lives at sea?

Could you volunteer for the RNLI at Littlehampton Lifeboat Station?

Littlehampton lifeboat station is looking for a new volunteer with local maritime knowledge to be part of their life saving team.

Nick White, volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, explains, “The role of Deputy Launching Authority (DLA) is to authorise launch of the lifeboats, provide leadership and ensure all operational activities are carried out to maintain the lifeboats and all associated equipment in a constant state of readiness for launching on service.

“We are looking for a team player aged 17 to 70 years old who is living or working within a few minutes of the lifeboat station and has good local maritime knowledge.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join a motivated and enthusiastic local team and have the satisfaction of contributing to saving lives at sea.”

Anyone who is interested should contact Nick at lom@littlehamptonlifeboat.org.uk or click here.