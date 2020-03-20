Coronavirus: Worthing charity offers grants of up to £250 for neighbourhood projects supporting the vulnerable

Worthing Community Chest is offering grants of up to £250 for small, ad hoc, neighbourhood projects that have been set up in response to the coronavirus.

Karl Allison, chairman of the charity, said the grants were aimed in particular at any groups planning schemes to reach isolated people, deliver food or medicines, run additional food banks or supplies or provide meals for school children.

He said the grants were designed to be ‘as flexible, quick and easy as possible’.

In order to apply, groups should email grants@worthincommunitychest.org and then expect a follow-up telephone conversation.

No monitoring forms will be required, just the receipts and some photos or videos to show the project in action.

He said: “We are loosening our usual criteria on types of bank account and written constitution.

“Groups may even reapply for additional funding if need is proven to be ongoing.”

Worthing Community Chest is an independent charity which supports projects and activities in Worthing which enable social and economic well being by awarding small grants to groups, clubs, events and other good causes.

Find out more about the group here.

SEE MORE: Coronavirus: NHS calls on former doctors and nurses to help fight ‘greatest global health threat in a century’