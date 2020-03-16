Coronavirus: What the latest announcements mean for Shoreham as people told to avoid offices, pubs and theatres

A range of stringent new measures were announced by the Prime Minister today in the efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

There are currently five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in West Sussex, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Addressing the public today, Boris Johnson announced a series of new measures including:

– Everyone should avoid gatherings and crowded places, such as pubs, clubs and theatres

– Everyone should work from home if they can

– All ‘unnecessary’ visits to friends and relatives in care homes should cease

People over the age of 70, pregnant women, and adults who would normally be advised to have the flu vaccine (such as those with chronic diseases) should be particularly mindful of the advice.

But how will the new measures affect us locally in Shoreham?

Councillor Neil Parkin, leader of Adur District Council, said it was ‘going to affect everybody’.

He said the council was following advice from the Government and would be concentrating on continuing to provide council services ‘come what may’.

Mr Parkin also urged people to ‘stop panic buying’.

He said it was ‘selfish’ and said: “Think of the old people that can’t get to the shops.”

