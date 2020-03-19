Coronavirus: Shoreham restaurant offers free dinner for vulnerable community members

A restaurant has decided to ‘do our bit for Shoreham’ and offer a free meal to vulnerable community members tomorrow.

Tosca, which is based in Shoreham High Street, will be providing a free pasta dish on a collection-only and first come first served basis from between 3pm and 7pm on Friday (March 20).

In a post on Facebook, the restaurant owners said: “At these difficult times that we are all facing especially our eldest and ill people of our community,

“TOSCA Shoreham has decided to do our bit for Shoreham and help members of our local community of the above category by offering collection only FREE Fresh cooked Pasta Pomodoro (tomato sauce).”

If the demand is higher then expected an alternative dish will be available.

The post continued: “To be able to keep our costs low, safety of our staff and perhaps reduce chances of spreading this terrible Coronavirus, collection in person or by members of family is the safest way.

“During your collection please try and keep your distance from one another by at least 3 feet or 1 meter.

“Please note “no abusers of this offer will be tolerated”.”

To find out how to reserve a portion in advance, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page at @ToscaShoreham

