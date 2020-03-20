Coronavirus: Shoreham residents set up community support group to encourage street level action

Shoreham residents have launched a support group to help the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Residents Am and Ben Jones (whose Facebook names are Am Louis and Ben Paul) have teamed up with Southlands ward councillor Debs Stainforth to set up the group – Shoreham covid-19 mutual aid & general community support.

Councillor Debs Stainforth from Shoreham

The group, which already has more than 800 members on Facebook, evolved out of a page already set up by Am, who is training to be a psychologist, and Ben, to help people in the Shoreham area.

Am said the response so far had been ‘really great’. “We’ve had so many different offers of people wanting to get involved,” they said.

“It’s just really nice to see the community change and take shape.”

Am said it was also a key to support the ‘wonderful’ businesses in Shoreham which are ‘struggling so much’ at this time.

The group is designed to encourage and coordinate ‘street level mutual aid’.

Its key aims are: – To build community capacity by calling out for street level volunteers within Shoreham, and ask those volunteers (ideally 4/5 per street but with one named contact) to deliver the Self-Isolation cards to all neighbours and co-ordinate any care.

– To create a mapping of street-level volunteers and identify gaps

– For volunteers to identify people who are self-isolating and need support

– To encourage peer-to-peer mutual aid on a street level

– To call out for donations for care packages (food and body basics)

– To deliver donations to people in need

– To have a social media platform for mutual support and information

– To be responsive to local need.

Mrs Stainforth said: “We are trying to act in a coordinated way. It needs to be locally led and community driven.”

She said it was important to look after the most vulnerable members of the community.

“There are so many stories of older people having to go to 10 different shops to get what they need,” she said.

“You also come across elderly people who have that wartime spirit and don’t think they need any help.

“We know they won’t ask so that’s a real worry. A friendly knock on the door to say I’m going to the shop, do you need anything, is worth it’s weight in gold.”

But she added that all kinds of people might be in need of support.

“It might be a whole family who are ordinarily completely fine and are having to self isolate and have run out of something really fundamental,” she said.

“We are all in the same boat at the minute.”

Another key aim of the group is to help support the Shoreham Foodbank, which Mrs Stainforth said was mainly staffed by elderly people over 70 – many of whom would be self isolating.

She has already helped identify 12 new volunteers to help out, and said: “We can’t allow the foodbank to go down.

“They’ve been having an overwhelming increase in people needing them anyway. With people losing their jobs, that’s just going to go up.”

Am said people were also using the group to share creative ideas – with artists and musicians sharing videos and online workshops.

Find the group by searching for ‘Shoreham covid-19 mutual aid & general community support’ on Facebook.

