Coronavirus: Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association teams up with church to provide community support

A residents’ association and church are offering support to the Shoreham Beach community following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association and the Church of the Good Shepherd are making sure residents do not find themselves in need.

The Church of the Good Shepherd in Shoreham Beach

Printed notes advising people of who to contact if they need support will be dropped round to every household on Shoreham Beach with the Beach News magazine in the coming days.

The note has also been shared with Tim Loughton MP, community groups and e-newsletters.

It reads: “If you are self-isolating, we can help.

“Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association and the Church of the Good Shepherd are offering support.

“We can help with shopping, picking up prescriptions and posting letters.”

Councillor Joss Loader, chairman of the Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association, and Reverend Jane, assistant curate at the church, will be the first ports or call for residents.

Ms Loader said: “We are delighted to be working with Jane and the Church of the Good Shepherd to help offer practical support and reassurance at this difficult time.

“Shoreham Beach residents have already responded magnificently and pledged their help and support.”

Get in touch by emailing shorehambeachra@gmail.com or bartlett.jane@ntlworld.com

