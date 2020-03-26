Coronavirus: Open space events in Adur and Worthing cancelled or postponed until May

All open space events and car boot sales in Adur and Worthing have been cancelled until 30th April, the council has said.

A council spokesman said that, following recent government advice, event organisers in Adur and Worthing have given ‘great consideration’ to the running of their events over the coming months.

East Street in Shoreham

The council has been offering advice and support to local event organisers, the spokesman said.

As an update to these conversations, all open space events and car boot sales, up to 30th April 2020, have been cancelled or postponed, the spokesman said.

“The Events Team is in regular contact with our event organisers and more information on planned and future events from 1st May 2020 will be available in the coming weeks,” the spokesman said.

“Event customers who have purchased tickets for cancelled or postponed events should talk to their ticket provider.

“For further information please email the Events Team events@adur-worthing.gov.uk.”

The Shoreham Artisans Market which had been due to go ahead on Saturday (March 28) has been cancelled.

All market traders have been contacted, and are entitled to either a deferred payment to attend a later market, or a full refund, the spokesman said.

Southwick Spring Fair, which was due to take place on May 9, has also been cancelled after a joint decision was made with the Trader’s Association.

A spokesman said: “We are keeping the situation under review with decisions on future markets to be made within the next week.”

A message from the Editor, Gary Shipton:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: “Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role.”

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.