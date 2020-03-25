Coronavirus: Number of confirmed cases in West Sussex rises to 52

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in West Sussex has risen by more than 20.

According to Public Health England, there are 52 confirmed cases in the county as of last night (Tuesday, March 23).

Yesterday, the number for West Sussex stood at 28.

It was confirmed yesterday that the first West Sussex patient had died after contracting the virus – an 82-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

Across the UK, there are now a total of 8,077 confirmed cases of the virus and there have been 422 deaths.

