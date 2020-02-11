Coronavirus: Further Brighton GP practice closes

A second GP practice in Brighton has closed over coronavirus fears.

The Deneway branch of Warmdean Surgery in Patcham has shut as a precaution after a member of staff contracted the virus.

Warmdene Doctors Surgery on Deneway Brighton

It is understood the staff member had not come in contact with patients and the surgery– which is linked to County Oak in Carden Hill – is undergoing a deep clean.

A sign on the door says it is closed due to ‘organisational health and safety reasons’ and advised patients to contact 111 if necessary.

Both surgeries are expected to reopen tomorrow (Wednesday).

This comes after four more people in Brighton were tested positive for coronavirus this week.

Steve Walsh, from Hove, is thought to have been connected to a number of cases after catching the virus on a business trip to Signapore.

The dad says he has made a full recovery and thanked the NHS for the care he has received.

Meanwhile a student at the University of Sussex is being tested for coronavirus after falling ill at the Falmer campus on Monday (February 10).

Coronavirus presents with flu-like symptoms including a fever, a cough or difficulty breathing.

The NHS says the current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild.

For the latest advice visit gov.uk/coronavirus.

