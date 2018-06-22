Concern over missing 12-year-old Hove girl

Police are concerned for a missing girl from Hove.

Trinity Marsh left her home in Hove on yesterday evening (Thursday, June 21) and has not returned.

Trinity is 12 and it is believed she is still in the Brighton, Hove or Shoreham area.

She is white, 5ft 3ins tall with very long brown hair and was last seen wearing her Shoreham Academy uniform; a blue blouse, blue stripey tie, blue tartan skirt, navy blazer and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is, please contact police online quoting serial 1298 of 21/06.