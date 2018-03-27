Concern grows for missing Worthing man

Police are growing concerned for a missing 34-year-old man from Worthing.

Joseph Hargreaves was last seen in the Worthing area around 3.45pm on Monday (26 March), police said.

Police describe him as white and 5ft 8ins.

His hair is in a dull red mohawk and he was wearing grey DC trainers – however the rest of his clothing is unknown, police said.

PC Lucie Collier said: “We are appealing to the public to keep an eye out for Joseph around the Worthing area.

“He has not taken his car, so we believe he could be on foot or using public transport to travel.

“If you see him please call us immediately.”

Please do not approach Joseph but call 999 immediately if you see him.

To report a previous sighting or information on where he could be, please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1024 of 26/03.