Concern for woman ‘missing’ after visiting Steyning

Police are concerned for the safety of a 38-year-old woman who went missing after visiting her mother at Ashurst, near Steyning on Friday evening.

Officers say that the woman - Fiona White, who previously lived in Newhaven - is described as white, 5’9” tall, of medium build with mousy brown hair with blonde highlights.

When she was last seen on Friday January 4 she was wearing a tight-fitting orange anorak, black jeans and pink trousers. She was carrying an off-white back-pack and a brown handbag.

Fiona left on foot shortly after 7pm and is thought not to have any money with her.

Detective Constable Alison Hoad, of the West Sussex missing persons team, said: “We’re increasingly concerned for Fiona’s welfare as she has failed to take medication prescribed to her and has not been in touch since.”

Anyone seeing Fiona or knowing of her whereabouts is asked to report details online or phone 101, quoting serial 1047 of 04/01. If she is thought to be in danger or in an emergency, please call police on 999.