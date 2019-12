Police are concerned for the welfare of a 33-year-old man missing from Worthing.

Mark Turner, 33, has been missing from Worthing since the end of last month, according to a tweet by Adur and Worthing Police.

He is described as 5ft 7ins, slims and with short brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information to report it here or call 101 quoting 1169 of 01/12.

SEE MORE: Lancing man charged over robbery of Rustington Coral betting shop