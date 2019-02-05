Concern for welfare of missing 27-year-old from Worthing

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 27-year-old from Worthing.

Jack Langford has been missing from his address at The Causeway in Worthing since Monday (4 February), police confirmed.

He is described as white, 6ft 2ins, with dark brown hair, neck tattoos of a cross with wings and tattooed arms.

Police said he may be wearing a matt black slim fitting puffa jacket, with tight fitting joggers, trainers and a black hat, and may also have a large black suitcase and also a black rucksack.

A spokesman said: “Jack is believed to have travelled to the East Croydon area of South London and may be staying in a hotel in the local area.

“There are no suspicious circumstances relating to his disappearance but both police and family are concerned for his welfare.

Jack Langford is missing from Worthing. Photo: Sussex Police

“Anyone who has seen Jack or who knows where he may be is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 776 of 04/02.”

A spokesman for Lancing Football Club tweeted: “Former Lancing player Jack Langford has gone missing.

“If anyone sees or hears from him please ask him to get in contact with his family who are obviously very concerned.”

