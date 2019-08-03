Concern for missing Worthing woman

A missing woman from Worthing with dementia may have got confused and got lost, according to police.

Pamela Young has been missing since Saturday morning when she started to walk home from the Sompting Road roundabout to her home in Lamorna Grove.

Police said this was around 8am, however when he husband returned home at 10.45am, she wasn’t home.

The 72-year-old has dementia and may have got confused and lost. She has little money on her and is thought to still be on foot.

Pamela is white, slim, around 5ft with grey hair tied into a ponytail. She was wearing a tan coloured coat and blue trousers.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police online or call 999 quoting 940 of 03/08.