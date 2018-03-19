Concern for missing Worthing woman

Police are concerned for a missing 30-year-old woman from Worthing.

Georgina Gharsallah, 30, was wearing a grey jacket with a fur-lined hood when she was last seen on Wednesday, March 7, police said.

Police said: “Worthing woman Georgina Gharsallah, 30, has been reported to police as a missing person and we need to check she is okay.”

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins, with shoulder-length dark hair, often worn in a top knot, police said.

It is thought she may be in the Hove or Portslade area.

Anyone who sees Georgina or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 603 of 17/03.

If she is thought to be in danger, dial 999 and ask for police immediately.