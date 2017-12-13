Concern for missing Shoreham teen

Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old from Shoreham.

Senay Spain-Yusuf was last seen on Monday (December 11) after boarding a bus from Brighton to the Shoreham area, a police spokesman said.

Police describe Senay as white, of a thin build, 5ft 6ins, with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey leggings, a brown jacket and trainers, the spokesman said.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1278 of 11/12.