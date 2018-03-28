Concern for missing 30-year-old from Worthing

Police are searching for a missing 30-year-old from Worthing

Christopher Harris-Whyte was last spoken to at 7am on Wednesday (28 March) and officers are concerned for his welfare, a spokesman said.

It is believed he may be in the Brighton and Hove area.

Christopher is described by police as white, about 6ft, of slim build.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing, and he has two distinctive neck tattoos.

Police ask anyone who sees him, or knows where he could be, is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1395 of 27/03.