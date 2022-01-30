Concern as Shoreham girl, 13, goes missing
Sussex Police are appealing for information to help locate Tilly Oliver-Punter, aged 13, who has been reported missing from Shoreham
She was last seen at about 11am on Saturday, January 29 and may have travelled to the Fishersgate or Brighton area
The last contact from Tilly was received at about 7.30pm, and police and her family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone who sees her or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1545 of 29/01.