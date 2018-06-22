Collision in Worthing leaves man trapped in car with spinal injuries

A passenger was trapped in the car this morning and had to be cut out by firefighters.

The collision left the man with spinal injuries.

Officers were called to a collision in St George’s Road in Worthing at 8.10am this morning.

Police say the collision involved a Ford Fiesta car and a Volkswagen transporter van.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A man who was the passenger in the Fiesta was mechanically trapped.

“He had to be cut free by firefighters.

“He has sustained spinal injuries.”

The female driver of the Fiesta and the male van driver got free without significant injuries, police said.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “A report of a road traffic collision in St George’s Road, Worthing came through to the fire service at 8.15am this morning.

“Two fire engines and one heavy rescue vehicle were sent from Worthing.

“They’ve released one male who was trapped in a vehicle.

“Crews left the scene at 9.20am. Police and ambulance service were also in attendance.”