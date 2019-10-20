Collision closes lane on A27

Emergency services responded to a collision on the A27 last night.

The collision happened eastbound, opposite Withy Patch in Lancing at around 10pm.

One lane was closed off by police and a fire engine and ambulance attended the scene.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 9.55pm to reports of a road traffic collision east of Lancing Manor on the A27.

“Two crews from Worthing attended and provided scene safety. Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended.”