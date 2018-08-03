Collision between Worthing and Lancing leads to A27 closure

A collision between a car and a motorbike on the A27 has led to heavy congestion.

A police spokesman said a report was received at 2.37pm of a crash eastbound between Worthing and Lancing, near the junction with First Avenue.

A27 closed eastbound between Worthing and Lancing SUS-180308-164105001

Police said that as of an hour ago both lanes were closed with paramedics on the scene, but there was no sign of serious injury.

According to the AA traffic news website, the A27 remains closed eastbound between the junction with Upper Boundstone Lane and First Avenue, with traffic in both directions.

