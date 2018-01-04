Cleanup at Shoreham Port after Storm Eleanor hits

The road and shoreline at Shoreham Port, which was battered by Storm Eleanor yesterday, has been made safe thanks to a big cleanup effort.

Staff found the whole of the Port frontage awash with shingle this morning (Thursday, January 4) which had been deposited by the sea from the high wind and wave movement caused by Storm Eleanor.

Cleanup efforts at Shoreham Port after Storm Eleanor hits

They were soon out in full force to clean up Basin Road South and remove the large quantities of shingle.

Andrew Barr, Estate Cleaner at Shoreham Port, said: “It’s my first week in the job here at the Port and it’s great to already be part of such a team effort.

“The road was covered in shingle and it was dangerous to drive on, so I was pleased to be part of the cleanup effort to make it safe again.”

It is important for the Port to do all it can to keep the area safe, a spokesman said.

“The natural dynamic movements on the foreshore must be continuously managed to keep the shoreline in the same place and our buildings and roads safe,” the spokesman said.

“One of the effects of large waves is to reduce the level of the shingle at the top of our beaches.

“This in turn allows even larger waves to travel ever closer to the Port roads and terminals to cause greater damage.”

Rodney Lunn, Chief Executive said “A big thank you to the Port staff today for braving the weather and ensuring Basin Road South was cleared up for safe public use”.