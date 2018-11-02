Class A drugs arrest in Worthing town centre

A man has been arrested on a town centre stairwell for possessing Class A drugs.

Sussex Police released a statement on the incident, which happened last Wednesday.

It said: “A man was arrested by officers in a stairwell off Chapel Road, Worthing just after midday on Wednesday (31 October) on suspicion of possession drugs.

“A woman who was present was searched but not arrested.

“Carl Broadley, 36, unemployed of no fixed address, has been charged with possession of class A drugs and is due to appear at Worthing Magistrates Court on 16 November.”