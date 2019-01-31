Clapham bungalow in picturesque surroundings with views across fields

This thoughtfully remodelled, three bedroom, detached, bungalow is situated in picturesque surroundings in the sought-after, semi-rural village of Clapham.

Kestrels, in The Street, is presented in exceptionally good decorative order throughout and is only a short distance from neighbouring Findon and Angmering.

Accommodation comprises an entrance area, large reception hall, cloakroom/WC, spacious open-plan lounge/diner, conservatory, modern refitted kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom/WC, two further double bedrooms and a study area/fourth bedroom.

Outside, there is a private in-and-out driveway to the front providing off-road parking, as well as a storage area.

The recently hardscaped south-facing rear garden has a raised sun deck, timber edged borders and a feature seating area laid to stones and pebbles.

There is a sneak peek across fields and farmland from the country cottage-style kitchen and there are some fantastic country pubs and restaurants within a short distance.

Price offers over £425,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 208 Findon Road, Findon Valley, BN14 0EJ. Telephone 01903 872949 or email: finvalley@michaeljones.co.uk

