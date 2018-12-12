Christmas tree donated to Shoreham Fire Station

Shoreham Fire Station has been given a lovely, large tree to help get the festivities underway.

Entering full-swing into the Christmas spirit, the firefighters proudly took delivery of a 6ft Nordmann, a species popular because of its good needle retention.

Michael Leach and Ruth Grundy from Mayberry Garden Centre delivering the Nordmann to Shoreham Fire Station

The tree was donated by Mayberry Garden Centre as part of its community involvement programme and delivered by Michael Leach and Ruth Grundy.

Christmas treasure hunt proves popular as ‘cancelled’ Shoreham Farmers’ Market goes ahead regardless

West Sussex drop-off points revealed as Walkers launches first UK recycling scheme for crisp packets

Author Stewart Foster leads workshops at Glebe Primary in Southwick for Anti-Bullying Week