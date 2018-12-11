Christmas treasure hunt proves popular as ‘cancelled’ Shoreham Farmers’ Market goes ahead regardless

Characters from the Nativity story appeared in Shoreham town centre for the annual Christmas treasure hunt.

Members of Shoreham Baptist Church donned costumes to appear as a host of angels, shepherds, wise men, innkeepers and others.

Albert the donkey with Katherine, George and Violet Downes. Pictures: Ian Stainsby

They were in East Street last Saturday for Shoreham Farmers’ Market, which was officially cancelled due to the windy weather but remained busy as a number of stallholders still turned up.

Families taking part had to read the Nativity story and give passwords from it to the characters, who then stamped the forms.

Completed forms were taken back to the church in Western Road, were people could meet Mary and Joseph with the baby and crib.

There was free chocolate treasure and refreshments, as well as craft activities.

Nick Hough, one of the organisers, said: “Despite the fact that Adur District Council had cancelled the market due to the bad weather forecast, the day dawned bright and fresh and some market traders turned up regardless, selling their goods from tables and vans instead of the usual market stalls.

“The treasure hunt is becoming a regular event at the Christmas market and it was enhanced once again this year by the addition of a live donkey, kindly loaned by friendly local farmer David Cross from Mile Oak Farm. The animal was hugely popular with the children and provided a great photo opportunity.

“We had loads of people through the doors. The free café worked non-stop handing out mince pies and hot drinks.

“Everyone seemed to have a good time and enjoyed doing the hunt. Families now look out for it as it has become such a regular fixture of the pre-Christmas calendar in Shoreham.”

The overall winner, picked from a hat, was given a £25 voucher for Tomfoolery.

There will be more family fun at the Donkey Tales service on Sunday at 3.30pm.

The free family event will include puppets, storytelling, songs, carols, craft activities and cakes.

Then the church’s annual carol service will be on Sunday, December 23, at 6.30pm.

Author Stewart Foster leads workshops at Glebe Primary in Southwick for Anti-Bullying Week

West Sussex drop-off points revealed as Walkers launches first UK recycling scheme for crisp packets

Love Your Hospital launches Christmas gift appeal for patients at St Richard’s, Worthing and Southlands hospitals