Christmas church services in Shoreham

Shoreham Churches Together has provided a list of services taking place over the Christmas season.

Baptist – Shoreham Baptist Church, Western Road, Shoreham: Christmas Eve, December 24, 6.30pm Carol Service; Christmas Day, December 25: 10.30am Christmas Family Service.

Church of England – St Mary’s Church, Shoreham: December 23, 11am Crib Service; Christmas Eve, December 24, 5pm Town Carol Service, 11.30pm Midnight Mass; Christmas Day, December 25, 8am Holy Eucharist, 10am All Age Eucharist. St Nicolas Church, St Nicolas Lane, Shoreham: Christmas Eve, December 24, 3pm Crib Service; 11.30pm Midnight Mass; Christmas Day, December 25, 8.30am Eucharist, 9.45am Family Eucharist. St Giles Church, Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham: Christmas Eve, December 24, 4pm Crib Service. St Julian’s Church, St Julian’s Lane, Shoreham: Christmas Eve, December 24, 11.30pm Midnight Mass; Christmas Day, December 25, 10am Family Service. Church of the Good Shepherd, Shoreham Beach: Christmas Eve, December 24, 4pm Crib Service, 11.30pm Midnight Holy Communion; Christmas Day, December 25, 10am Family Communion Service.

Free Church – Shoreham Free Church, Buckingham Road, Shoreham: Christmas Eve, December 24, 10am Praise and Worship.

Methodist – Shoreham Methodist Church, Brunswick Road, Shoreham: Christmas Eve, December 24, 4pm Scratch Nativity; Christmas Day, December 25, 10am Christmas Service.

Roman Catholic – St Peter’s Church, West Street, Shoreham: Christmas Eve, December 24, 6pm Vigil Mass, 12am Midnight Mass. Christmas Day, December 25: 9am Mass.