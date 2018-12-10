Child suffers ‘slight injuries’ after collision in Worthing

A child suffered slight injuries following a collision with a car in Worthing this afternoon, police confirmed.

Police were called to a collision between a car and a child in The Boulevard at 3.16pm today (Monday, December 10), a spokesman said.

The child suffered slight injuries, police said.

The road, which was partially blocked after the incident, has now been cleared.

SEE MORE: Bomb disposal team called to Worthing town centre

Two fire engines in Worthing town centre

Lancing couple appear on BBC Breakfast for national recycling story