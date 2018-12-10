Child suffers ‘slight injuries’ after collision in Worthing

A child suffered slight injuries following a collision with a car in Worthing this afternoon, police confirmed.
Police were called to a collision between a car and a child in The Boulevard at 3.16pm today (Monday, December 10), a spokesman said.
The child suffered slight injuries, police said.
The road, which was partially blocked after the incident, has now been cleared.
