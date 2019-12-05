Child injured in collision near Body Shop roundabout

A child was injured in a collision near the Body Shop roundabout.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said paramedics were called at 3.20pm on Monday, December 3, to the roundabout outside the Shell petrol station in Worthing Road, Littlehampton.

The child had been hit by a car, the spokesman said, adding: "The child was a bit distressed, but there was nothing to suggest at the time that they were seriously injured."

They were treated at the scene and taken into Worthing Hospital.