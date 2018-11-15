Charming Shoreham Beach house close to the beach with three bedrooms – open to offers over £400,000

This charming three bedroom semi-detached house is situated in a desirable Shoreham Beach location.

The property, in Fishermans Walk, is within walking distance of the beachfront and Widewater Lagoon.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a storm porch, spacious entrance hall, cloakroom, open-plan lounge/dining room, modern dual-aspect kitchen and a conservatory.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a modern bathroom.

Outside, there is a large paved area to the front providing off-road parking for three vehicles leading to a garage at the rear, as well as a lawned area. The rear garden has a large paved area stepping up to a decked area with raised flowerbeds.

Further benefits include gas-fired central heating and double glazed windows.

Shops are just around the corner and Shoreham town centre is a short walk away with restaurants, cafes and shops, as well as railway links to Brighton and London and connections to the A27.

Price offers over £400,000.

For more information contact Jacobs Steel, 31 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 441341 or email: shoreham@jacobs-steel.co.uk

