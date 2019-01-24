Charming Goring house in a secluded location close to the seafront

This charming semi-detached house is positioned in the sought-after Goring area, just moments from the seafront.

The property, in Courtlands Way, is in a secluded location in a tucked-away road which you may not have known existed.

Courtlands Way, Goring

| More properties on the market – Goring seafront home with superb views; This 1920s house in Littlehampton is only just over 500 metres from the seafront; Shoreham Beach chalet bungalow with amazing views of the English Channel; Shoreham maisonette with views over the harbour and out to sea; East Preston apartment for the over 55s with two bedrooms; Substantial Goring bungalow with three bedrooms; East Preston house with five bedrooms and a swimming pool |

The mature gardens wrap around three sides of the property with gates at the front.

For parking you have your very own garage with parking to the front.

Once inside, you are immediately welcomed by an open space, great for hosting family get-togethers.

Courtlands Way, Goring

The kitchen is again spacious and also provides access to the rear section of the garden.

For bathrooms, you have the choice of two – on the ground floor you will find a shower room, but if it is a relaxing soak you prefer then the first floor bathroom should more than accommodate.

There are also two bedrooms on the first floor.

If you have ever come across the phrase ‘location, location, location’ then this would sum up the property perfectly.

Courtlands Way, Goring

Courtlands Way is located adjacent to Sea Place and in the often requested ‘south of Goring Road’.

Shops can be found in Goring Road with an array of convenience stores, cafes, barbers and takeaways.

Buses run along Goring Road providing access to Worthing town centre and beyond.

This rarely available and unique property is certainly one to add to your viewing list.

Courtlands Way, Goring

Price: £375,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Sawyers Estate Agents, 201 Heene Road, Worthing, BN11 4NN. Telephone 01903 231007 or email: info@sawyersestates.co.uk