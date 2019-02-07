Charming Angmering home with stunning rear garden on the market for just £250,000

This charming, two bedroom home is situated just under half a mile from Angmering village square.

The property, in Palmer Road, is within a few hundred yards of a bus stop while Angmering railway station is just over a mile away.

When they talk about a home with a warm feeling, they must have been talking about this one.

From the cosy entrance hall you walk into the welcoming lounge with its stripped wood flooring, stunning brick and tiled fireplace with wood mantel and a picture perfect wood burner.

The generous kitchen and dining room offers plenty of work surface space for food preparation, and then lots of room to eat it too.

To the first floor is the main bedroom with overstairs storage, bedroom two and a sumptuous bathroom with bath and separate shower.

Outside, the property enjoys a lawned frontage with a side driveway providing off-road parking for several vehicles.

The stunning rear garden measures in excess of 100ft and is clearly the product of many years of planning and hard work creating interesting and eye catching displays around a lawned centre.

A covered pergola offers welcome shelter on a hot day, with grape vines giving more shade.

There is also a sizeable workshop close to the property, and a fantastic insulted home office with power and light.

Guide price: £250,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, Marsh House, Angmering, BN16 4EA. Telephone 01903 859797 or email: angmering@cooper-adams.com