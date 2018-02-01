Charity walk planned after Spanish student’s life saved

Host families are doing a sponsored walk for the air ambulance after a Spanish student’s life was saved.

The 15-year-old girl was critically injured last July in a collision with a truck in Brighton Road, close to the Saltings Roundabout.

She was staying in the area during a residential course with English Language Homestays, based in High Street, Shoreham.

Jackie Verrall, managing director, said: “Her life was saved, literally, due to the air ambulance, so we thought it nice to do a sponsored walk with our hosts and their pets, to raise more funds for them.

“The horrible accident took place on a 30mph road and our student was crossing to a central reservation at the location.

“If not for the quick response and arrival of the air ambulance to the place of the accident, the student would not survive.

“After long weeks of treatment at St George’s Hospital in London, where she went through a series of surgeries, her condition has improved and she is now back in Spain.”

The walk will take place on Sunday, March 25, starting at 10.30am at the Red Lion Inn. It will cover 5.3 miles on a circular, mostly flat route up river. Entry is £5 per family, which can be paid in cash on the day.

Jackie added: “This event’s aim is to raise donations and send it to Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Trust so we can give something back as a thank you for the life-saving services.

“We will walk along the River Adur and the old railway line, walk nearby the Streamside Scout Campsite, up towards the South Down Project, Dacre Way and all the way back to the Red Lion for a coffee.

“There will be a tea and biscuits break halfway through the walk, where our ELH crew members will be waiting.”

People are welcome to take their dogs, as long as they are kept on a leash.

