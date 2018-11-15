Charity Wadars’ annual Christmas fair is this weekend

Staff at Wadars animal rescue are making final preparations for the charity’s annual Christmas fair, which will be held on Saturday (November 17).

Entry to this year’s event, which takes place from 10am to 2pm at the Glebelands Community Centre, in Greystoke Road, Ferring, is by donation.

Haskins Garden Centre is supporting Wadars and has kindly donated 30 cuddly reindeer to the charity, for sale at the fair.

In addition to the reindeer there will be a wide range of stalls offering new and pre-loved pet goods, Wadars Christmas cards, gifts, jewellery, sweets, jams and chutneys, cakes, greetings cards, books and puzzles, cuddly toys, handmade crafts and refreshments.

Father Christmas and his elves will also be putting in an appearance to hand out free gifts to children, while stocks last.

Last year, Wadars rescued more than 1,200 birds and wildlife and rehomed over 400 animals. Funds raised at the event will help the charity to care for even more wildlife and companion animals until they can be released or found new homes.

To find out more about Wadars or the Christmas Fair call 01903 247111.