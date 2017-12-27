Charity praises Scouts’ dedication

Scouts from Shoreham learned about homelessness before experiencing a night under the stars.

Members of 3rd Shoreham Sea Scouts gathered at St Giles’ Church, in Upper Shoreham Road, and started the evening by reading out real-life accounts from homeless people and listening intently to all the different types of homelessness.

Cardboard and waterproof sheets were the only shelter

They then camped out with only cardboard and waterproof sheets for shelter to raise awareness and funds for Worthing Churches Homeless Projects.

Scout leaders Colin and Samara Strong were there to offer support and ensure the scouts were safe.

Colin said: “It was a fantastic achievement and we’re really proud of them. They realised how we are all at risk of becoming homeless and how easily it can happen.”

The Scouts were given some hearty soup to help them cope with the harsh weather and settled down for the night, managing to stay outside until 1am.

The Scouts learned that anyone could be at risk of becoming homeless

Caitlin Mulholland, community fundraiser for Worthing Churches Homeless Projects, said: “We are so grateful to 3rd Shoreham Sea Scouts for their dedication and generosity this winter.

“It is so inspiring and touching to see children their age really engage and care about the social issues around them.

“Homelessness is a really important issue in our community and without the support of people like 3rd Shoreham Sea Scouts, we couldn’t help the 1,000 men and women who turn to us each year.

“The Scouts managed to raise a fantastic £47, which is enough to provide a client breakfast for almost an entire month at WCHP’s services.”

Visit www.wchp.org.uk for more information on the work of Worthing Churches Homeless Projects.