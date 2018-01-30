Charity merger formally approved

Trustees and members of Worthing and District Scope have voted in favour of joining forces with Guild Care.

The vote took place last Monday at an extraordinary general meeting of Worthing and District Scope, formerly known as Worthing Littlehampton District Scope.

Worthing and District Scope supports children and adults with a disability, especially with cerebral palsy

Guild Care chief executive Suzanne Millard said: “We are extremely pleased that WLDS members have agreed to this exciting opportunity which will now see the joining of our resources to make both charities much stronger together.”

Jacquie Pinney, Worthing and District Scope chairman, said: “Guild Care is a well-respected local charity that has a long history of providing similar services within the town.

“We are very enthusiastic about the future long-term benefits this will now bring to our users and their families.”

Worthing and District Scope was established in the 1960s and supports children and adults with a disability, especially with cerebral palsy, and their families.

The charity has grown and changed over the years to ensure it continues to support the needs of people﻿ with a disability, especially cerebral palsy, helping them to maintain control over their lives and share in opportunities.

It runs a number of day services, a social club and two retail shops, as well as providing housing. It employs around 40 people supporting hundreds of people in West Sussex.

Guild Care had been managing Worthing and District Scope’s service since the beginning of March 2017, following a request by its trustees. From April 2018, Worthing and District Scope will become a subsidiary of Guild Care, and a full merger will take place within the next 12 months.

Mrs Millard concluded: “There are clear synergies between our charities.

“We are both well established in the town and have a loyal and committed base of users and supporters.

“We complement each other very well and WDLS aligns itself closely with our own Ashdown Centre, which supports children and young adults with disabilities and additional needs.

“So by joining forces, we can now develop a pathway for our young users right the way from childhood and throughout their entire life.

“Over time, a full merger will enable us to fully benefit from the sharing of all our resources and in doing so we will be delivering a truly wrap around service for local in people from five to 105.

“No services are under threat and at this point in time we are not planning for any job losses, in fact we plans to grow and develop our day services provision in the future.”

