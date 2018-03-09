Charity family day to be held at Lancing football club

Stormtroopers and Jedi Knights will make an appearance at Lancing football club’s family event tomorrow, which will raise funds for a disability charity.

The characters will be at the Culver Road stadium from 2pm tomorrow (Saturday, March 10) ahead of a match against Pagham football club which kicks off at 3pm.

Collections will go towards the Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus in honour of Harry, who was born with Spina Bifida and is described by his father Steve – who will be dressed up as a Stormtrooper – as a ‘proper little fighter’.

A representative from the Sussex Disability Football League will also be in attendance, as part of a pledge the football club made to them to support disability football.

There will also be give aways at the event and mascots from Lancing Youth FC.

Free entry will be given to an adult who comes along with a paying child – an offer which is limited to one adult per child.

Mr Sutton: “Lancing FC is run entirely by volunteers and do not pay anyone at the club.

“We pride ourselves on being a club that gives back to the community and hope this day will contribute to that.”

The football club will celebrate its fans at an Ultras day next Saturday (March 17).

All under 18s will be permitted free entry to the game.