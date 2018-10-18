Chargers posing ‘serious risk of electric shock’ on sale in Worthing and Littlehampton

Residents are being warned of unsafe chargers, used for mobile phones, tablets and other electrical devices, on sale in West Sussex.

West Sussex County Council’s Trading Standards team purchased six chargers for electrical safety testing in Worthing and Littlehampton, following poor results from travel adaptor testing last year, a spokesmam said.

One of the chargers. Photo: West Sussex Trading Standards

Of these, five failed testing with four posing a serious risk of electric shock for the user, the spokesman said.

The four most serious failures were all branded under the Chinese company ‘Budi’, the spokesman said.

The other failure – an Eleker product – had pins which did not fit correctly into British sockets, which can cause wear to the socket over time, confirmed the spokesman.

Peter Aston, Trading Standards manager, said: “At this stage, we don’t know if other types of Budi chargers are unsafe.

“We are currently tracing the supply chains back to the importers of the products.

“The outlets from which the affected chargers were purchased were in Worthing and Littlehampton, but we would like to hear from anyone who has purchased a Budi charger from any other outlets in West Sussex.

“In the shops where these were found, the numbers sold have been small and the businesses are in the process of arranging recalls of the products.”

Debbie Kennard, Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities, said: “It is important that unsafe or faulty products on sale in West Sussex are identified quickly and recalled to keep residents safe in their homes.

“Well done to our Trading Standards Officers.”

Anyone who has bought one of the affected chargers should return it to where it was purchased for a refund and let Trading Standards know by calling Citizen’s Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506 or report it online.

