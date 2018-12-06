Characterful Rustington cottage-style home with three bedrooms

This beautifully presented and much improved three bedroom semi-detached house is located in a popular position in Rustington.

The property, in Angmering Way, benefits from two good size reception rooms plus a sun room and, to the first floor, there are three good size bedrooms with a modern refitted bathroom.

This characterful cottage style property is situated in a no through road and is positioned conveniently for Angmering railway station and shops.

Rustington offers a great range of popular restaurants, cafes and pubs, and a good choice of independent shops together with a Waitrose and several other well-known high street brands including Iceland, WH Smith, Tesco, Next and Sainsbury’s.

An internal viewing is strongly advised to fully appreciate this property.

Price offers over £335,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk