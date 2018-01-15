Changes proposed to Shoreham car park

A small Shoreham car park could be brought under the management of the council’s parking enforcement contractor.

Council officers advise that bringing the site at 60 Brighton Road, which is used by residents and their visitors, under the control of NSL will prevent ‘uncontrolled parking’ and make parking at the site more ‘fair and consistent’.

“Minimising anti-social parking problems is extremely important,” wrote officers in a report, which will be considered by executive members for the environment at the council.

While resident permits and visitor permits are currently issued by NSL Services on a first come first served basis at the site, the area cannot be enforced by NSL.

Councillors are recommended to amend the existing off-Street parking order to give the company enforcement powers.

Parking charge notices imposed by previous management companies at the car park have been high and the council has been unable to challenge these, the council officers note.

Bringing the management in-house would bring penalty charges to a reasonable level set by Government, the officers said.

Any income generated by the penalty charges would be paid to Adur District Council, rather than lost to a third party.

Officers said: “The proposals will improve the situation for residents and their visitors and will also support businesses in the area by ensuring resident bays are enforceable.”

